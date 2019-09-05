Talented youngsters from Borders Youth Theatre perform self-penned play to sell-out crowd

This summer has been testament to the amount of young talent there is in the Scottish Borders.

Earlier this year, Grace Hobman (17) and Mel Rae Thomson (18), both members of Borders Youth Theatre at Duns, wrote a psychological thriller play called Test Log 19, centred around the fictional disappearance of young people across several centuries.

After an intense, week-long rehearsal schedule in the summer break they, along with an incredibly talented young cast from their youth theatre group, performed the play to sold out audiences at Southfield Community Centre in Duns, on August 17 and 18.

Both writers also directed the play, which consisted of both cleverly delivered live action scenes and pre-recorded video footage, and were wholly supported by Borders Youth Theatre and Borders Young Creatives.

BYT’s Oli Bisset and Karen Anderson were cast in cameo roles, and both youth group leaders were extremely impressed with the talent and maturity of the whole cast, which was varied in age range. There are now plans afoot to write another show for next summer, so watch this space!

Pictured are the the cast of Test Log 19 in their roles.