Take a trip down memory lane at Turnbull Court

Bield’s Turnbull Court in Duns is hosting a Musical Memories group, run by Alzheimer Scotland and the SBC Local Area Co-ordination Service, where tenants and local residents alike can listen to their favourite songs from days gone by.

The group is open to individuals with dementia, as well as the general public, who are invited along to the relaxed and friendly sessions to socialise while reflecting on music from their younger years.

Tracy Brotherston, Retirement Housing manager at Turnbull Court, said: “Keeping social and active is really important to our tenants and so we’re always looking for ways to get involved with the local community.

“By hosting the group right here in the development, it makes it easier for tenants who find it difficult to get out and about to pop along for a sing song and a chat.”

The musical sessions will be held at Bield’s Turnbull Court in Duns on the last Wednesday of every month.

Kelly Brown, Borders locality leader, Alzheimer Scotland, said: “The launch of the musical memories group in Duns further supports our vision that nobody should face dementia alone. Music is such a powerful tool for generating memories, and we have all experienced an iconic song which instantly took us back to a joyful moment.”

If you have any questions about dementia, or the support available in your area, call Alzheimer Scotland’s 24 Hour Freephone Dementia Helpline on 0808 808 3000 or visit our website at www.alzscot.org.