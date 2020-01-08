Successful New Year’s Day ride for Coldstream Premier Cru Cycling Club members

Coldstream Premier Cru Cycling Club’s New Year’s Day Ride was very successful with six stalwarts out to ‘ride the bounds’.

The weather was perfect, the roads were dry and the company was excellent.

Leaving Henderson car park in Coldstream at 11am the team rode to The Wheatsheaf in Swinton, The Plough in Leitholm, the newly reopened The Fisherman’s in Birgham and lastly The Besom in Coldstream where they were made most welcome and refreshments were partaken with vigour.

An annual event, the ride was the 23rd year of the New Year’s Day Ride which is now firmly established in Coldstream’s calendar.

It’s a great, healthy way to start 2020 and to blow the cobwebs away.

Coldstream Premier Cru holds a group ride every Sunday, leaving from Court House car park at 9am.

There are no entry fees and there is always a coffee stop at some point on the route.

Routes are decided on the day depending on weather conditions and cover an average of 50 miles.

All that is required is a reasonable level of fitness, a roadworthy bike, and a cycling helmet. No helmet...no ride.

Under 16s should also be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Everyone is welcome for the full ride or for just a few miles.

Why not head along and give it a try?