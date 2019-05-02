Stage is set for 410th Riding of the Bounds

Hundreds of spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the 410th Riding of the Bounds on Saturday.

Up to 100 horses and riders are expected to take on the 15-mile patrol around Berwick’s historic boundaries.

Berwick Riders Association chairman Judith Eltringham said: “This year has seen the committee working extra hard with our sponsors, friends and landowners to improve the ride experience for participants and spectators.”

Courtnay Grey takes the reins as chief marshal, with Rececca Tait as left hand man and Vikki Irwin as right hand man.

Courtnay said: I’ve loved every second of it, from the rideouts to the balls and everything in between, and meeting some amazing people along the way. I can’t wait for summer 2019!”

Victoria added: “It has been a great honour to have been chosen as the 2019 right hand man. I am really looking forward to being able to represent my home town in this long-standing tradition.”

Left hand man Rebecca said: “The feeling leading the cavalcade through the town is one I will cherish forever.”

Mascot is 12-year-old Katie Lowdon-King, taking part in her fourth Riding of the Bounds.

Timetable: 10.30am Riders will leave the Barracks; 11am Cavalcade leaves Marygate.