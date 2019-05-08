St Abbs develops new superhero status

For a few days in 2017 St Abbs became New Asgard during filming of the recently released blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame.

In a nod to its alter-ego and with the potential of fans of the Avengers films, which are based on Marvel comic superheroes, wanting to see ‘New Asgard’ for themselves, Scottish Borders Council has had a couple of road signs made up that say ‘St Abbs twinned with New Asgard’. And the interest from the media and fans indicates it was a shrewd move.

The Cormorant and Tun pub that was created in St Abbs for the new Disney Avengers film.

‘New Asgard’ is home to Thor and the remnants of the Asgardians in the latest superhero film and holiday booking sites reported a major spike in searches for ‘New Asgard’ after the film’s release.

Fans of the film, which made more than $1billion in its first weekend and is predicted to break records, have even resorted to using GPS to track the film locations based on the plot movements of superhero Thor and have already started turning up in St Abbs.

St Abbs independent lifeboat crew were up for being photographed with the new road signs, adding an extra touch to the appeal of the Berwickshire fishing village for superhero fans.

A spokesperson for the independent lifeboat said: “During filming in 2017 St Abbs Lifeboat station was rebranded as ‘New Asgard Lifeboat Station’, only on the understanding that the Marvel filmmakers dropped everything and cleared the way for our crew if the pagers went off during takes.

“Even Hollywood doesn’t stand in the way of a call-out.

“As a bit of fun, Scottish Borders Council have had a couple of road signs made up, and photographed two of our crew at local spots that appear in the film.

“Film makers Marvel also made a generous donation to the lifeboat, which was much appreciated.”

Robert Downey Jnr, who plays Iron Man, was among the crew and cast who visited the area to shoot scenes for the film and a mock pub called The Cormorant and Tun was created in the village down on the harbourside.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Paula Ward said: “It is fantastic to see the region take on a starring role in one of the year’s biggest blockbusters – propelling the spectacular Scottish Borders’ coastline to audiences and fans of the Avengers franchise across the globe.”

One of the villagers added: “Fans are now starting to arrive and you can hear people say stuff like ‘This is where they filmed this bit’. It’ll be really good for the village.”