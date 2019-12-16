SPLASH donation of £4k from D R Collin

SPLASH has received a donation of £4000 from James Cook at D R Collin.

Eyemouth & District community trust are extremely grateful for the support.

SPLASH staff in 2019 have been an integral part of the voluntary sector. Organising over 70 volunteers for many different events and continued work to run the community fridge is no small task!

For 2020 SPLASH will start the year working with high school students on the project to revamp the Horticulture department.

The community fridge project will be expanded to show people how to use the food saved from land fill and learn cooking on a shoe string.

With Saltire awards, youth achievement awards, first aid training & food hygiene training to name but a few of what the splash project offers, 2020 is going to be busy.

Moving into the Community centre where the community fridge project is run from sees staff in a new setting ready to take on new challenges.

A new mission statement now guides the project “To provide intergenerational community engagement and support with opportunities to enrich and enhance the lives of the community for a better brighter future”.

With the youngest volunteer a teenager and the oldest in their seventies the support the project offers to local residents is invaluable.

James Cook said: “Im glad we could do our bit to help out our local community, If we can help we will help” after handing over the £4000 donation.

This last week saw staff packing up the old space ready to make way for the new harbour development, they have also given out a large number of food parcels.

While organising the community fridge, organising projects for 2020 and getting ready for Christmas, its all go at SPLASH.

As it looks for further funding for the many different community projects, SPLASH always welcome financial support.

Funders rarely pay staffing costs and without staff to organise the many volunteers and train them the organisation simply couldn’t run all the projects it has.

Its fantastic D R Collin understand and appreciate the work the staff at SPLASH do for the community and are willing to help in this way.

For more information on volunteering email splashvolunteering@eyemouthcommunitytrust.co.uk