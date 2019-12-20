Special milestone for Duns firefighter David

A Duns firefighter is celebrating reaching 25 years with the fire service.

David Renton joined on December 15, 1994 and is currently one of two Crew Commanders based at Duns Community Fire Station – the other is also a Renton!

He also works for Scottish Borders Council in the roads department and is vice-chairman of Duns Community Council.

He lives in Duns with his wife Louise, an ex-Firefighter and their daughter Jasmine.

David said: “It feels like only yesterday I joined, the time has flown by.

“The service has changed a lot over the years and is heavily focused on fire prevention these days as well as dealing with emergency situations.

“It is one big family at Duns and we have a great team.

“It’s an honour to be able to share my skills and knowledge with the trainees and the rest of the team.”

Duns Community Fire Station are always looking for new members of the team. If you are interested in joining, pop into the station on a Monday evening between 7pm-9pm for more information.