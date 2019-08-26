Sir Jackie in pole position for official opening of Jim Clark museum

Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart will officially open the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns on Thursday.

It honours and charts the life and racing career of Berwickshire farmer and double Formula One world champion Clark, who Sir Jackie has always maintained was the finest racing driver he ever competed against and a close personal friend.

The new museum has seen a major £1.6m redevelopment over the past 15 months following a five-year fundraising campaign and has welcomed more than 2,000 visitors since opening to the public in mid-July.

Doug Niven, cousin of Clark and Jim Clark Trustee, said: “We are delighted that Sir Jackie, honorary president of the Jim Clark Trust, is able to come to Duns to officially open the new museum. He has given the museum and this project great support and encouragement over many years, for which we are very grateful.

“Given Sir Jackie’s close personal relationship with Jim during their racing careers, there’s no doubt that this will be a memorable and moving occasion for all those involved. Jim and Jackie have together helped inspire a generation of success for Scottish motorsport and we hope the new museum can inspire future generations for many years to come.”

The museum, operated by charity Live Borders, for the first time includes two of Clark’s iconic race cars, a Lotus 25 and Lotus Cortina. Displays include a celebration of his life, from school days to farming and racing in all forms of motorsport, archive imagery, film footage, memorabilia, a gallery, interactive displays, simulator and shop.

At the heart of the new museum remains the original collection of over 100 trophies from Clark’s incredible career, gifted by his parents, James and Helen Clark in 1969, with new interactive interpretation displays.

Andrew Tulloch, Live Borders’ assistant curator of the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, said: “The feedback we’ve had from visitors to the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum has been incredible and we look forward to welcoming Sir Jackie back again to see the new museum for the first time and see for himself the fantastic visitor experience this new facility offers.”

The original Jim Clark Memorial Room opened in 1969 and was refurbished in 1993 for the 25th anniversary of the race ace’s death in 1968, also with Sir Jackie’s support.

Now, half a century on from the initial opening, the significantly expanded and exciting new museum aims to attract thousands of visitors to Duns.

For more information, visit www.jcmm.org.uk.