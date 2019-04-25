Silence is golden at Coldstream Primary

Coldstream Primary School pupils took part in a sponsored silence as a special send off for Charlie Hamilton who moves up to the high school after the summer.

Charlie was diagnosed with pre-verbal autism when he was three years old and mum Lauren organised the sponsored silence to raise funds for the school, wanting to show appreciation for the help both Charlie and his family have been given by Coldstream Primary School staff during his time there.

“Coldstream Primary School has been consistently good at working with us as a family,” said Lauren. “They have listened and welcomed our experience as help. Mrs Hall and wonder woman Anne have done an amazing job in supporting Charlie.

“There was great community spirit and a great event to finish off Charlie’s last year in the school. The children did very well in their sponsored silence and experienced what it is like being unable to communicate verbally. They had their basic sign-a-long signs to use and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“A great amount was raised but more importantly for us as a family, we raised more awareness and acceptance of autism.”

