Second Community Action Team ready to go on duty in the Borders

A second police Community Action Team has been added to the Scottish Borders, aiming to build on the success of the first year.

The team will operate across the area, focussing on important local issues such as anti-social behaviour, drugs, illegal parking and theft.

The second CAT will initially operate as a five-strong team, but its personnel will increase to seven by the end of 2019.

The team is being funded by Scottish Borders Council (SBC), as is the initial CAT which continues to operate after a successful first year tackling a wide variety of criminal activities right across the Borders.

In 2018/19, the seven-strong CAT carried out almost 300 drug searches on people and premises, issued nearly 900 parking tickets and took part in more than 100 static road checks.

The Team also conducted over 900 hours of high visibility foot and mobile patrols in its first 12 months.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue to engage with the teams, through their local Councillors, if they have any concerns in their area.

Councillor George Turnbull, SBC’s Executive Member for Community Safety, said: “I am delighted to launch the second Community Action Team for the Scottish Borders.

“When we launched the initial CAT in April 2018 we made sure we collected as much evidence as possible to gauge its success.

“The statistics show they have made a real difference right across the area and we are sure the second CAT will strengthen the positive impact the initial team is already making in the Scottish Borders.

“The Council is investing almost £550,000 this year in both CATs - highlighting our commitment to community safety.”

Sergeant David Rourke, from the Community Action Team added: “I am delighted to be taking up this role, along with my CAT colleagues, to provide a dedicated resource across the Scottish Borders, which can address a range of community issues.

“We appreciate the importance of local policing and this joint venture between Scottish Borders Council and Police Scotland will help us tackle and address the matters which the public across the Scottish Borders identify through the joint tasking process.

“With the resources of the CAT now strengthened, we look forward to working with our communities to keep the Borders a safe place to live.”