Scottish Borders school catering staff serves up award winning food

School catering staff from Scottish Borders Council are celebrating after their primary school meals service won a prestigious Food for Life Served Here award from the Soil Association Scotland.

The Food for Life Served Here award recognises councils that are serving school meals which are made from fresh ingredients, use free-range eggs and high-welfare meat, and are free from genetically modified ingredients and undesirable additives.

The Food for Life Scotland programme is run by the Soil Association Scotland and aims to help school catering staff serve freshly prepared meals made from locally produced ingredients that are healthy and sustainable.

As part of their Food for Life certified meals, pupils in Scottish Borders primary schools enjoy seasonal fruit and vegetables including carrots, broccoli and potatoes from Glasgow-based supplier George Carruthers & Sons Ltd.

Alex Fairfull, head buyer at George Carruthers & Sons, said: “George Carruthers & Sons Ltd are delighted to supply local authorities with fresh fruit and vegetables.

“It is a delight to be working with the Food for Life Scotland Programme, assisting Scottish Borders Council in achieving their Bronze award.

“Congratulations to Scottish Borders and Food for Life team for all their hard work that went into this award.”

Present at the award presentation was Colin Dyer of Campbell Brothers, who supply the Council with fresh, farm-assured meat for school meals.

Colin said: “‘Campbell Brothers have been working with Scottish meat producers and Scottish caterers for over 100 years, and are pleased that our products assist Scottish Borders Council and other local authorities to meet the Soil Association’s standards, and demonstrate our commitment to providing the best of fully traceable & nutritious meat.”

Scottish Borders Council is the 14th local authority in Scotland to achieve the Soil Association’s Food for Life Served Here award.

It now serves 5,500 Food for Life certified meals every day across its 62 certified primary schools.

The Food for Life Scotland programme is funded by the Scottish Government.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Children and Young People said: “I am delighted that catering staff, schools and Scottish Borders Council have been recognised with this Food for Life Served Here Award.

“We are committed to providing quality, healthy and sustainable meals for our schoolchildren, which involves sourcing local products from Scottish food producers such as local farmers wherever possible.

“This award is testament to catering staff across the Borders who work hard to provide thousands of freshly prepared meals every day in our schools.”

Sarah Duley, head of Food at Soil Association Scotland, added: “We’re delighted to recognise Scottish Borders Council’s commitment to serving fresh, local produce in their school meals, and we look forward to working with even more of Scotland’s local authorities in the future.”