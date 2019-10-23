Scottish Borders Council reduces emissions thanks to new partnership

Scottish Borders Council as partnered with E-Car Club, part of the Ubeeqo car sharing service from Europcar Mobility Group, to deploy a fully-managed fleet of low-emission vehicles.

This replaced the council’s previous pool car fleet. The 55-car scheme followed a pilot project with 15 vehicles.

Over a two-month period, E-Car Club worked closely with Scottish Borders Council Business Change & Programme Management team to deploy a mix of hybrid hatchbacks and 4x4s.

The low-emission vehicles were placed at eight different locations across the Scottish Borders, to cater to the mobility demands of various Council departments.

Jon Laws from Scottish Borders Council said: “Grey fleet expenses were analysed to help us determine that 55 vehicles would provide a workable solution for our employees”

“We were also able to identify the best ‘base’ locations for the vehicles, based on where the majority of staff are situated.”

Within the first six months of introducing the new scheme, Ubeeqo took over 6,500 bookings through a bespoke automated booking system, with the cars collectively travelling more than 290,000 miles.

By replacing the previous pool fleet, which had been made up of a variety of different vehicles, the new scheme has already enabled Scottish Borders Council to reduce its emissions so significantly that the CO2 savings equated to planting 4,800 trees.

The scheme has also had another important benefit. It has enabled the council to provide low emission vehicles for local residents to use.

A total of 18 hybrid vehicles can be booked by local residents for evenings and weekends.

Patrick Cresswell, managing director, of Ubeeqo UK, said: “The E-Car scheme at Scottish Borders Council has been a success in more ways than we had anticipated.

“Not only have we been able to help Scottish Borders Council drive down business mileage expenses, but the simple switch to our hybrid vehicles has made a notable positive impact on the Council’s overall carbon footprint,” he added.

