Scottish Borders Council launch Celebration Fund to support 75th anniversary of VE Day

Community or voluntary groups, schools and churches will have the opportunity to apply for funding to undertake special celebratory projects to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The Scottish Borders Council will launch the VE Celebration Fund on February 24 to enable them to hold special celebratory events or projects for the benefit of their local and wider communities.

A total of £60,000 has been set aside for the fund. Typical grants are expected to be in the region of £1,000, but grants up to a maximum of £2,500 will be considered for larger projects or for projects that create a lasting legacy of VE Day.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate that they will use the fund to provide more opportunities for communities to come together to:

· Celebrate VE Day through events, concerts, open days, street parties, etc; or

· Create a lasting legacy of VE Day by, for example, making improvements to public spaces, playparks or community gardens.

Councillor David Parker, Convener of Scottish Borders Council, said: “It is absolutely fitting that this funding is made available to local communities so that we can commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

“This was a day that changed the course of history and its legacy and memory is one that should be kept alive for generations to come.

“There will be few families across the Borders who are unable to trace a link back to the war, either to someone who fought so bravely on our behalf or tragically, lost their lives to secure our freedom.”

Cllr Parker added: “I would therefore encourage eligible community groups representing all age groups to make sure they apply to the fund so that together we can show a fitting tribute in this auspicious year.”

Victory in Europe Day, generally known as VE Day in Great Britain, is a day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on 8 May 1945.

The early May bank holiday in 2020 has been moved from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 8 to encourage communities to come together and commemorate this significant historical event.

Applications should be submitted by May 31.

Projects need to be completed in 2020.

Application forms are available from www.scotborders.gov.uk/communitygrants or by contacting the Community & Partnerships Team on 0300 100 1800 or at communitygrants@scotborders.gov.uk.