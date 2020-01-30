Round two for holiday park plans in Foulden

Residents in Foulden could be gearing up for another battle as a new application to build a holiday park at Willowdean has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

This is the second time that James Tait, the owner of Orchard Country Park at Lucker, north Northumberland, has submitted plans to build a 52-caravan holiday park in the grounds of Willowdean House.

The plans, submitted on Tuesday, January 21, include holiday lodge caravans, the erection of a reception/shop/office and the formation of associated roads and parking.

In August last year, the Berwickshire News reported that councillors had delayed making a decision on the controversial plans until the following month.

At a meeting on September 2, elected members from the Scottish Borders Council refused planning permission.

More than 80 letters raising serious concerns were received.

And now residents have already lodged their objections to the new plans.

Resident Mr Manley wrote: “Being new to the village I am not familiar with the Local development plan and not being a neighbour, I am not sure how they will be affected however I regularly walk past the site as the road is part of the Foulden village circuit.”

“There are two main objections – The safety of road users: pedestrian, equestrian and vehicular and this site is intended to bring prosperity to the area.

“This is an outstanding village of beauty and has remained so over the years because the village of Foulden has no amenities (no pub/no shops/no entertainment) so how will it bring prosperity to the village?”

Gillian Peart, of Mansefield, Foulden, who objected previously, wrote: “The village of Foulden is a conservation area of recognised importance.

“The size and nature of this development will adversely affect the beauty of the surrounding area and the level of noise from lodge occupants will disturb existing residents.

She added: “Nunlands House, adjacent to the proposed site, is a listed building and should be protected.”

John Pratt, of Kerrigan Way, Foulden writes: “Having just moved to Foulden in December 2018 I was shocked to discover that a planning application of this magnitude was submitted.

“The size of the site and number of caravans is extreme in comparison to Foulden village.

“The village has no amenities to support such a development.

“The area is very rural with the accent on farming and rural life, and should be kept as such.

“Farming land has become very valuable to keep up with continuing increase of population.

“This would devour more agricultural land.”

The committee refused the initial plans saying: “The proposed holiday lodges are not of the highest quality, are not in keeping with the local environment and will have an unacceptable adverse impact on local infrastructure, specifically the capacity of local roads.

“The proposed holiday lodges would result in an unacceptable form of development inconsistent with the landscape characteristics of the surrounding area and would lead to unacceptable adverse impacts on pedestrian and road safety.”

In documents submitted with the new application it states: “The aim of this resubmission is to address the planning committee’s reasons for refusal while referring to thedocumentation submitted in support of the previously refused scheme.”

To view the plans, visit eplanning.scotborders.gov.uk and search for 20/00067/FUL