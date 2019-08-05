RNLI harbours no doubts about Eyemouth port

Eyemouth Marine Ltd welcomed RNLI boats from around the country last week.

They included the RNLI Relief Boat 17-34, which travelled from Tynemouth for repairs, the Severn class joining two other RNLI vessels already under repair at Eyemouth – another Severn from Mallaig on the west coast of Scotland and a Trent class from Broughty Ferry.

The partnership with the RNLI is fundamental to the success of the business, and the fact that boats are travelling from afar to the Berwickshire port for repairs demonstrates the capabilities of Eyemouth Marine and the town’s harbour as a whole to hold vessels and carry out the services required to maintain the RNLI fleet.

On receiving the latest boat from the RNLI, Marine manager Graham Perrins said: “We are passionate about delivering a quality service and incredibly proud to work so closely with the RNLI – we are the only RNLI-approved boatyard in Scotland – and feel that we have the trust of the RNLI to look after their vessels and return them in a timely manner.

“As well as that, it shows the capabilities of Eyemouth as a whole to work with large organisations, which is even more important with the town’s attempt to win the right to be the support harbour for the Neart Na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in mind. We work closely with Eyemouth Harbour Trust on this and feel that our work with the RNLI is a great example of our capabilities.”

Broughty Ferry’s lifeboat left last Wednesday, while Mallaig’s undertook sea trials later in the week before returning to service with the RNLI.