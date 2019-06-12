Dedication to the village where she was born saw Ladykirk’s Catherine Johnston awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

There was also a knighthood for Boyd Tunnock, who donated £260,000 towards the cost of a new independent lifeboat for St Abbs after the RNLI withdrew their vessel from the fishing village in 2015.

Still a bit overwhelmed by it all, Catherine, who was born in Ladykirk and has lived her whole life there, says that most of her community work has been centred on Ladykirk Church.

“It’s a very great honour and very humbling,” said Catherine. “I really can’t thank the people who put me forward enough.”

She became a church elder in the 1980s and remains in post to this day. Among her many roles at the kirk, Catherine helped organise a Great War Memorial Display there in 2014. The 77 year old also volunteers for Poppy Scotland and is a keen bowler, playing for Greenlaw and also playing carpet bowls at Ancroft in the winter.

Catherine’s working life was spent in Berwick working for Longbones, Tiny Tots, Dalgleish’s and finally Robertsons in West Street before she retired.

Boyd Tunnock, whose family created the bakery business famous for its teacakes and caramel wafers, will for ever be linked to St Abbs after he stepped in to help the local residents who were raising money to buy their own independent lifeboat after the RNLI withdrew their vessel from the seaside village in 2015.

After giving an initial donation of £10,000 Mr Tunnock then offered a further £250,000 and asked that the lifeboat was named after his grandfather and late brother. The St Abbs lifeboat team readily agreed and Mr Tunnock was guest of honour at the launching ceremony of the Thomas Tunnock in 2016.

A spokesperson for St Abbs independent lifeboat said: “Everyone involved with St Abbs Independent Lifeboat would like to pass on their congratulations to Boyd Tunnock on receiving a knighthood. His generosity towards good causes extends far and wide, and we are delighted for him and the family.”

Mr Tunnock was awarded his knighthood for services to business (Tunnocks has a turnover of £52m) and for his wide-ranging charitable work across Scotland and also with Rotary International.