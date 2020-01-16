Pull on your dancing shoes for Pancreatic Cancer Action

A Duns woman has organised a unique fundraiser to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Lynn Gray sadly lost her father Robert Denham to pancreatic cancer in May last year.

Duns Volunteer Hall will play host to a 24-hour Dancethon later this month to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer Action.

And groups, businesses and individuals are being encouraged to pull on their glad rags and dancing shoes and help raise money for the charity.

Lynn said: “He was a huge part of all our lives and after our mum’s passing 17 years ago, we were all closer than ever.

“I have decided that being pro active is what will help me and others; and those of you who know me, will know I just love to dance!

“Mad, I hear you say, probably, but it will be fun and I will do it with lots of help from all my friends, family and the local community, and hopefully together we can help to make a difference.”

Lynn continued: “Pancreatic Cancer Action are a national charity dedicated to saving lives by improving early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and the quality of patient survival.”

Lynn added: “Refreshments will be available, I am also intending having a raffle and a stall selling the charity’s merchandise, to raise a few extra pennies.”

So how can you help?

GROUPS: Dance! I’m looking for groups to join me for one-hour slots for a donation of £5 per person.

Slots start from 2pm and requests for your group’s favourites songs would be most welcome!

BUSINESSES: Your business can sponsor me £1 per minute for as many minutes as you like - no dancing required! A list of sponsors will be displayed in the Hall on the day.

INDIVIDUALS: You can pop along for a dance whenever you like, and put a donation in the collection bucket.

The Dancethon takes place from 2pm on January 31 until 2pm on February 1.

Email Lynn on lynngray228@btinternet.com for further information.