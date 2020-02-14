Public warned not to approach missing man from Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information from the public to trace a man missing from the city who has connections in Fife, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders.

Sandy Ross, aged 26, was last seen in the Leith links area around 9pm on Sunday, 9 February.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins, has a large build and dark hair.

Detective Inspector Michael Smith said: “We want to trace and speak to Mr Ross as quickly as possible and officers would like to hear from anyone who knows where he his and anyone who he may have been in contact with.

“I would like to reassure people that considerable and extensive efforts are being put into locating him and I would ask members of the public not to approach Mr Ross if you believe you have seen him but to call us immediately.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1805 of Thursday, 13 February, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”