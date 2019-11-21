Plans submitted for new Coldstream cemetery

A planning application has been submitted for a new cemetery in Coldstream.

The application has been made by Scottish Borders Council to create new burial ground from land at Ladies Field at Kelso Road, which includes parking and a new access road.

The plans also include entrance feature walls, drainage, boundary fencing and landscaping.

With Lennel Cemetery nearing capacity, discussions and negotiations around a new cemetery space have been ongoing for a number of years.

Planning permission needs to be secured for the plans, with a decision expected in early 2020.

Mid-Berwickshire Councillor Donald Moffat said: “After many years of negotiations, I am delighted to see the planning application submitted for a new cemetery to serve Coldstream and the surrounding area.

“I would like to thank the Home family for providing the land for these cemetery proposals within walking distance of the town, the Council for its hard work and the Coldstream public for their continued patience.”