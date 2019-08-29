Pets at Home presents £250 of products to Canine Partners

Canine Partners trains assistance dogs to transform the lives of people with physical disabilities, boosting their confidence and independence.

The dogs are taught a range of everyday tasks including picking up and fetching items, opening doors and helping to undress a person – they can even help to load and unload a washing machine and they can fetch help in an emergency.

Volunteers from Canine Partners recently formed North Northumberland & Scottish Borders Support Group and were invited to the Berwick branch of Pets at Home to choose £250 worth of products which will be used in fundraising ventures such as raffles and tombolas. For more information about Canine Partners visit caninepartners.org.uk or call Marjorie Johnston on 07767617992.