Parents need to apply for school bus places
Scottish Borders Council is adopting a new method of allocating places on school transport for eligible children across the region, taking effect from January 2022.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:59 pm
School transport passes will no longer be allocated automatically and all parents and carers will be asked to complete an application form to register for a space on school transport before Sunday, August 22, by clicking here.
The eligibility criteria for accessing school transport passes has not changed.
School transport for the forthcoming term covering August to December will operate as normal, with bus passes being issued to eligible children and young people before the 2021-22 school year commences in August.