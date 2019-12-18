Panto sprinkles a little fairytale magic on a dreich Duns evening

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, which is the fairest panto of all?’

Well obviously, the answer is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, making it an easy choice for Duns and District Amateur Operatic Society’s (DDAOS) 2019 Christmas show.

Taking a modern script, that retained all the traditional elements, DDAOS put together a notably young cast, reinforced it with some experienced hands and let the magic flow.

It’s the eve of Princess Snow White’s 18th birthday, there’s a big party planned and handsome princes lined up to meet the fair Snow White.

Enter the wicked stepmother, Queen Grimelza, played with gothic ghoulishness by Fiona Drewery, whose magic mirror lets her know that her reign as fairest of them all ends tomorrow when Snow White turns 18.

The party is cancelled! The princes are no longer invited and Queen Grimelza summons her wicked henchman, Black Wing – a lovely performance by Carrick Henderson (think Richard III, crossed with Baldrick) – to find a pair of evil assassins who will take Snow White into the woods and do the dirty deed.

Fortunately for Snow White, the would-be murderers are Stinkwart and Bogwart, who are more drooping daisies than poisonous plants.

The comedy duo of DC and Rachel Gray, who, if costume and accents were anything to go by, had wandered into the Magic Kingdom on their way to Wetherby races, was an inspired pairing, deservedly getting themselves the biggest laughs of the night.

Thanks to their bungling, Snow White escapes and with the help of a little magic from fairy Wonder Wing and her apprentice Fairy Good Heart, Lynn Gray and Lauren Bennett respectively, she is delivered to the safety of the Seven Dwarfs.

In this case Cheerful, Grouchy, Sniffy, Snoozy, Dozy, Top Dog and Disn’y (‘He dis nae talk) played by Ailsa Renton, Alexa McKenzie Rhea Simpson, Fin Birchall, Orla Finnie, Erin Blaikie and Joseph McEwan.

No panto is complete without its dame and Duns has had some memorable leading ‘ladies’.

Kevin Purves stepped into the big shoes as Dolly Dumpling.

A bout of flu had ripped through the cast in the last week of rehearsal, leaving Kevin sounding like Eartha Kitt after smoking 60 a day but this didn’t put him off giving a super flirty, silly and soppy performance – just what was needed.

In this Kevin was ably assisted by the sparkling Finna Hardy as Danny Dumpling and Jaimie Meine as canine companion, Fang the Dog.

Somewhere in the woods, all these characters collide but not before Queen Grimelza has delivered the poison apple for Snow White to take the fatal bite.

Is this the end for our heroine? Of course not.

Cometh the hour, cometh the woman, in our case Hannah Turner as the swashbuckling Prince Frederick, here to smite the baddies, right the wrongs, kiss the princess and get the girl.

Yes, it all came right in the end.

All that was left was the traditional community singing, (obviously won by Finna Hardy and this reviewer’s side of the hall) before the happy audience departed into the dreich Duns night.

So many people contribute to putting on a local show that it would be impossible to mention them all but a special nod must go to Sarah Aitken, whose choreography made sure that the stage was always interesting, and Lynn Gray and Kevin Purves for getting such great performances out of their junior cast.

We’re already looking forward to the musical, Annie, coming to Duns next April.