Operation Arbaleen launched to tackle youth disorder in Eyemouth

Community Police in the Scottish Borders have launched Operation Arbaleen to tackle youth disorder in Eyemouth.

It comes as concerns from residents grew regarding the rise of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town.

Working in collaboration with the Community Action Team and the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit from Scottish Borders Council, local officers have been involved in targeting youths aged 13 to 18.

Operation Arbaleen commenced at the weekend, and concentrated in areas which had been identified by residents as hot-spots for youth disorder.

Increased patrols were carried out and officers engaged with numerous youths, seizing alcohol from a number of them.

This positive engagement with the youths resulted in only one incident of ASB being reported over the weekend.

Recently appointed Community Sergeant Paul Begley said: “We are acutely aware of the issues that are affecting the peace and wellbeing of the community in Eyemouth and are determined to tackle these head on.

“Working with our partners across the community our aim is to ensure that no-one has to endure anti-social behaviour which can affect the quality of life of those living in any community.

“I would also ask the public to continue reporting any issues of anti-social behaviour, in whatever form, through the 101 telephone number, or through 999 if it an emergency.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to speak with patrolling officers when they see them to highlight any issues or concerns.”