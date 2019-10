A 46-year-old man has appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged with firearms offences.

Anthony Hepworth, giving an address in Chirnside, is alleged to have been in possession of an air rifle, air pistol and stun gun without the

proper certificates.

Those offences are alleged to have been committed at a property near Duns in August last year.

Hepworth made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was granted bail in the meantime.