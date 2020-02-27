No Community Council for Coldstream

The recent Coldstream Community Council election, unfortunately received insufficient valid nominations.

A minimum of six community councillors were required in order for a new community council to be established.

A period of three months must now pass before the election can be called again during which time there will be no community council for the Coldstream area.

In order for a new community council election to be held, a petition with at least 20 signatures from the Coldstream area is required.

Returning Officer, Councillor John Greenwell said: “I am disappointed that there were not enough nominations received at the recent election. “However, I am optimistic that the community will ensure that, following the three month abeyance period, the community council will be reformed and continue to provide support in the local area and be involved in projects to enhance Coldstream community.

“I will be working with the local community to gather the signatures required for the re-establishment of Coldstream Community Council.

“If anyone would like an informal chat about community council life, or would be interested in standing as a community councillor please do not hesitate to get in touch with me.”

Councillor Greenwell can be contacted direct by email john.greenwell@scotborders.gov.uk.