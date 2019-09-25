Rev Andrew Robertson will become the new minister for Duns & District Parishes – Church of Scotland, at a special community induction service in Duns Parish Church on Friday evening.

He becomes the second-ever minister of the united congregation which covers Duns, Bonkyl, Edrom, Gavinton and Cranshaws.

After the formal element of the night refreshment will be provided and followed by a social evening including choral music, presentations and welcomes from neighbouring denominations.

Andrew and his wife Shirley – plus dogs Bracken and Tasha – move to mid-Berwickshire from Eaglesham in East Renfrewshire.

He previously ministered at Elgin and Kilwinning, and his arrival ends an 18-month vacancy in Duns & District.

Andrew said: “Although born and brought up in Glasgow suburbs I feel a country boy at heart. I look forward to getting to know as many people as possible, listen to their stories, and learn a bit of how they have reached the place they are at. Then we will set our bearings, in the footsteps of Jesus, and looking for opportunity to bring the joy of God to those we encounter on the journey.

“I look forward to travelling and worshipping with everyone in the communities of Duns & District, and hope they share the same sense of excitement”.

Andrew’s induction starts at 7pm on Friday and is open to all. His first services are on Sunday at Duns (11am) and Allanton Village Hall (6pm).