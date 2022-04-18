New clubhouse bid for holiday park

Coldingham Bay caravan park

Coldingham Bay Holiday Park has a mixture of static caravan lodges and pitches for touring caravans, in addition to soft and hard landscaping ancillary buildings.

As the result of a blaze in 2020 a clubhouse located prominently on the site was demolished and a temporary marquee subsequently put in its place.

Now Lancaster-based Verdant Leisure has submitted a planning bid to Scottish Borders Council for a replacement single-storey clubhouse on the same site.

The new facility would incorporate a bar, restaurant, toilet facilities, retail space, kitchen, cellar, an arcade and store, with room also for office space.

A planning statement submitted with the application says: “The applicant intends to provide a replacement clubhouse on the site following the demolition of the former clubhouse which was damaged by fire.

“The applicant is a bespoke holiday park offering self-catering holidays and holiday home ownership across Scotland and northern England.

“The site currently accommodates a temporary marquee operation offering food and drink from April to September.

“The applicant’s aspiration is to provide state of the art on-site facilities, outstanding customer service and excellent holiday accommodation whilst being committed to improving and promoting sustainable tourism and protecting the natural environment.

“The location for the new clubhouse has been chosen because it will occupy the site on which the former reception building stood.

“This is easily seen as the first point of contact within the site and is easily accessible from the car park area.