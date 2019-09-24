New building for Eyemouth Baptist Church

Following our recent dedication and grand opening services in our new church building, I would like to thank all those who attended and shared this special time with us, friends both old and new.

Without the hard work and generosity of all within our church community and also from our sister churches, this project would never have reached this stage.

Our new building stands today as a testimony to the fact that our God is real, and we thank all involved.

Special thanks is due to GMC Contractors who designed and built our church. From design to completion they worked closely with the church to ensure that no services were interupted.

At all times they were eager to listen to our needs, completed the project on schedule and to the very highest standard.

Thanks are also due to GMC Sub-Contractors: Stuart Campbell electricians, and Premier Plumbing & Heating.

AC Roy Painters and Frank’s Flooring both worked directly with the church and provided a first class service.

Our services are held at 11 am and 6 pm each Sunday, and we extend a warm welcome to all.

It is our 50th anniversay on November 3, and I am hoping we can again welcome you to join us for a service of celebration and thanksgiving.

You may wish to visit our website www.eyemouthbaptistchurch.co.uk for further information.