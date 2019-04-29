MP’s marathon effort for Marie Curie

Borders MP John Lamont joined a record 42,500 runners who took part in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Raising money for Marie Curie Scotland, he finished the 26.2 mile course in 3 hours 42 minutes and 33 seconds, and by Monday had raised £3700 of his £5000 target. Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/john-lamont-mp.

All the money raised will go to providing Marie Curie nursing care to people with terminal illnesses in the Scottish Borders. Marie Curie Nurses care for people with all terminal illnesses, including terminal cancer, towards the end of their lives. They generally spend several hours at a time in people’s home providing care and support, usually overnight.

John was one of 16 Members of Parliament who took part in the race and speaking afterwards, he said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have finished the marathon and to have been able to raise some money for a worthwhile cause.

“The crowds lining the streets of the capital were amazing and the atmosphere was electric. It really helps you to keep going to have so many people cheering you on.

“I’ve really appreciated all the messages of support and the donations that have come in for Marie Curie. It would be great to pass my £5,000 target so if you can, please do visit my fundraising page.”

Maureen Stevenson, Scottish Borders fundraising manager for Marie Curie said: “We would like to congratulate John on his marathon success, a great time and a great achievement. His fundraising efforts on behalf of Marie Curie are hugely appreciated and the money John has raised will be used to help Marie Curie provide care and support for those living with a terminal illness. Well done John, we really appreciate your ongoing help and support.”