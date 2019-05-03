MP is Marie Curie’s marathon man

Borders MP John Lamont last Sunday joined a record 42,500 runners who took part in the London Marathon.

Raising money for Marie Curie Scotland, he finished the 26.2-mile course in 3 hours, 42 minutes and 33 seconds.

At 10am on Monday, the MP had raised nearly £3,700 of his £5,000 target. Donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/john-lamont-mp. All the money raised will go to providing Marie Curie nursing care to people with terminal illnesses in the Borders.

Mr Lamont, one of 16 MPs who took part in the marathon, and pictured shortly after completing his run, commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to have finished the marathon and to have been able to raise some money for a worthwhile cause.

“The crowds lining the streets of the capital were amazing and the atmosphere was electric. It really helps you to keep going to have so many people cheering you on.

“I’ve really appreciated all the messages of support and the donations that have come in for Marie Curie. It would be great to pass my £5,000 target.”