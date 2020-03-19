Milestone birthday for Chirnside resident

Chirnside resident Miss Rosemary Crawshaw, known affectionately to her family as Auntie Pix, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, March 10 at The Loaning, her home for the past six years.

Guests at her party included family, friends and other Loaning residents and staff.

Her birthday was marked by a card from HM The Queen.

Miss Crawshaw was born in Bury, Lancashire, and although she spent her childhood years there, she was a regular visitor to the Borders.

Her mother, one of the Hogarth family of Kelso Mills, met her father, an army doctor, at Newton Don Auxiliary Hospital, near Kelso, in 1917.

He was recovering from injuries sustained at the First World War Battle of Passchendaele and she was working as a VAD nurse.

Having trained at London’s Guy’s Hospital as a nurse during the Second World War, Miss Crawshaw became a private midwife and went on to deliver dozens of babies all over the country, including many from the Borders.

By then her parents had come to live in Coldingham following Dr Crawshaw’s retirement.

Later she spent a number of years with the Duke of Hamilton’s family at Lennoxlove, Haddington.

Miss Crawshaw’s sister Cynthia Swan lived at Harelaw, Chirnside and her other sister Ann Rogers was a vicar’s wife in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Over the years her family has spread around the country and across the world.

Among the birthday guests were her great nephew Matt and his wife Alice from Sydney, Australia.