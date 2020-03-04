Mass development fears for Reston

Villagers in the Borders fear their community could be swamped with new homes after approval was granted for the development of five houses.

Scottish Borders Council has granted planning approval to build the properties on land north west of Reston Primary School.

But several villagers lodged objections to the proposal on the grounds of the density of the development, the height of the homes, a lack of school places and drainage issues.

Many also fear that the developer, Northern Ireland-based Hagan Homes, will now return to reactivate a previous planning application to build 45 homes in the village.

That bid was abandoned in 2009 because of the financial crisis at the time.

Villager Peter Main said: “This current proposal is for five substantial houses.

“However, phase two, referred to on the plans, has already been factored in by these same builders who could not proceed with the 45 houses proposed in 2007, so we do know that considerable development is proposed on the back of this current one.

“The plans clearly indicate a temporary fence at the rear of this development, for removal once phase two starts, so that there would be a through road to what would be, in effect, a housing estate.”

A spokesman for Eyemouth-based Bain Swan Architects said: “Development at Braeheads has been stymied by the financial crash and recession following 2008/9 but also by infrastructure inadequacies, chief among which is the lack of primary school capacity and the lack of a concrete plan to increase it.

“The unfortunate result is that none of the development proposed by Scottish Borders Council in Reston, which amounts to a significant contribution to the proposed housing expansion in Berwickshire can at present proceed.

“This proposal for five houses takes advantage of remaining existing water supply, foul drainage capacity and crucially primary school capacity and is therefore unconstrained by infrastructure difficulties.”