Marshals for Jim Clark Rally needed

Organisers of the Jim Clark Memorial Rally are seeking marshals for the event when it returns on Saturday and Sunday, November 8-9, this year.

Registration for marshals of all disciplines is now open - in-stage marshals, radio marshals, timing marshals. service area marshals, plus staff for the ceremonial start, finish and regroup areas.

A notice on the rally’s Facebook page explains that with the new closed road legislation in Scotland the number of marshals needed is higher than previously required.

Registered marshals are preferred, although there is still plenty of time to gain your registration for this year. Non-accredited marshals will still be accepted and will be buddied with experienced registered colleagues.

Organisers say: “We strongly encourage all marshals and radio crews, who haven’t already done so, to become a Motorsport UK accredited marshal by completing the simple registration and also carrying out the basic online training by following this link www.motorsportuk.org/Marshals/Online-rally-marshals-training

Email: marshals@jimclarkrally.org or comms@jimclarkrally.org and to sign up via Rally Stage Team www.rallystageteam.co.uk

Chief Marshal Neville Simmons can be contacted by email at neville.simmons@live.co.uk or by phone on 07889141828, Communication officer Garry Headridge can be contacted by email garryheadridge79@btinternet.com or by phone on 07780602480, no calls after 9pm.