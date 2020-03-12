Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal launched

Borders MP, John Lamont, and presenter Anneka Rice have joined forces to help Marie Curie provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness.

John pledged his support to the Appeal and is encouraging local people to donate and wear one of the charity’s daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

Local Marie Curie fundraising groups have been out selling daffodils across the Borders and John was able to catch up with two of them whilst fundraising in Chirnside.

Mr Lamont ran the London Marathon for Marie Curie last year, raising over £5,000 for the charity.

He said: “Every five minutes, someone in the UK dies without getting the care and support they need at the end of their life and that is why I am supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal this March. Without your help, Marie Curie Nurses can’t give vital care to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

“I was able to talk to Marie Curie nurses supporting people in Kelso last year, before my marathon. The work they do to support families when they are going through a challenging and emotional time is phenomenal.

“The hardworking volunteers will be out and about across the Borders in the coming weeks and I would urge everyone to give if you can and wear your daffodil with pride.”

Strictly Come Dancing star, Anneka Rice commented: “I was thrown into a world of utter confusion and sadness when I had to care for two elderly parents, living separately but both with dementia. At the time I didn’t know who to reach out to as I knew nothing at all about the illness. At the time, I wish I’d known about the organisations that exist to help.”

“They [Marie Curie] are just a brilliant bunch of people, quietly getting on with very, very, important work. We all want to be well-looked after at the end of our lives. Marie Curie need our help, so that they can help more people have a good death. I’m so proud to support them.”