Major new sculpture by Borders artist unveiled at Marchmont House

A new work by Melrose-based Keith McCarter, one of the leading abstract sculptors in Scotland, is set to go on show to the public for the first time at Marchmont House near Duns.

Epsilon is a 2.5m high bronze by McCarter, who has created private and public commissions for clients across the globe in a career spanning over five decades.

The new work will be officially unveiled as part of Exploring Modern Scottish Sculpture, a workshop organised at Marchmont.

The 18th century Grade A listed Palladian mansion which received a recent eight-year restoration, has inspired Hugo Burge, director of Marchmont Farms Limited, to commence a journey to bring it alive as a home for makers and creators, celebrating creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The sculpture workshop takes place on September 21 and will bring together a world-class group of speakers who will explore whether beautiful, inspiring and internationally influential post-war Scottish sculpture has been under-celebrated.

Artists attending to discuss the topic include Kenny Hunter, David Mach RA, Charles Poulsen and Keith McCarter.

Other contributions and discussions on leading lights of post-war Scotland like Paolozzi, Turnbull and Laing, will come from participants including Richard Demarco CBE, Professor Andrew Patrizio, art historian Bill Hare, Alice Strang from National Galleries of Scotland and Berwickshire artists, Charlie Poulsen and Frippy Jameson.

Epsilon, which the public can view for the first time at this event and during two separate sculpture tours of Marchmont on September 22, is the latest of Keith McCarter’s abstract pieces and is inspired by his love of Greece and its history as the birthplace of western civilisation.

McCarter works in a range of mediums including stainless steel, bronze and concrete and his sculptures can be found across the globe from Washington DC and New York to Switzerland, Nigeria and sites in the UK including London, York, Norfolk, Greenock and Edinburgh.

Hugo Burge, Marchmont House director, who commissioned the new sculpture, said; “Epsilon is a stunning addition to the collections here at Marchmont.

“Praised and encouraged by Henry Moore, Keith McCarter is typical of the incredible artists we will be discussing in our workshop who I believe deserve greater recognition both within Scotland and further afield.

“I hope that this event will give people from the Borders and beyond an opportunity to discover more about modern Scottish sculpture and leave participants with a greater understanding and enthusiasm for the amazing work that Scotland has inspired.”

Exploring Modern Sculpture takes place at Marchmont House on Saturday, September 21 and is sponsored by Lyon & Turnbull and Pangolin London. Pre-booking required. For futher information and tickets, visit EventBrite.

Scottish Sculpture Tours at Marchmont take place on Sunday, September 22 and are sponsored by Lyon & Turnbull and Pangolin London. Pre-booking required. For further information and tickets, visit EventBrite.