Live Borders encourages residents to take on 60 Day Challenge

Charity Live Borders is encouraging people across the region to improve their physical and mental wellbeing with the launch of the ‘One Club 60 Day Challenge’.

People of all ages, backgrounds and fitness levels are invited to join in, whether they want to improve their fitness; increase their strength; develop their swim or running times; or general wellbeing, the Live Borders’ One Club 60 Day Challenge is the ideal way to get 2020 off to a great start.

Open to One Club members and non-members alike, registration for the Challenge is open now and runs through January, with the opportunity to secure a place either online or at one the eight leisure centres across the Borders: Eyemouth Leisure Centre, Teviotdale Leisure Centre, Selkirk Leisure Centre, Galashiels Swimming Pool, Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles Swimming Pool, Tweedbank Sports Complex and Kelso Swimming Pool.

Scott Weir, Live Borders’ Area Manager said: “The 60 Day Challenge is designed to be inclusive to all at great value. The idea of the Challenge is to kick start your health, fitness and wellbeing journey by setting your own personal goal with 60 days to achieve your target.

“Everyone has different goals when it comes to their health and fitness so we didn’t want it to be specific to any one thing which may have excluded people. This way everyone, no matter their age, ability or existing fitness levels can get involved and start making progress to being healthier, happier and stronger.”

Lynn Wills from the Kelso was one of the most inspirational stories from the 2019 Challenge. The mother of four lost over two stone throughout the Challenge, which she described as ‘life changing.’

“I joined to better my health, it has been such a great experience – going from not being very physical at all to doing as many classes as I could when I could to suit family life,” Lynn said following the Challenge.

“The encouragement of the staff has been fantastic and to have them cheer you on from week one to the end of the challenge was amazing.”

The Challenge is free to existing One Club members and non-members buy a 60 Day Challenge pass for just £1 per day. This pass gives them full access to Live Borders’ gyms, fitness classes, swimming pools and staff expertise.

Registration for the 60 Day Challenge is open until Friday, January 31.

Visit www.liveborders.org.uk for more information or to sign up. There are also a whole range of prizes up for grabs including a free annual membership for One Club.