Kitten finds purr-fect forever home with rescuer

Little tango, one of three kittens living in a skip in Duns.

Ginger kitten Tango was pulled to safety, along with two of its siblings, after being spotted amongst the contents of a waste compactor skip by council driver Willie Hay during his daily rounds in May.

The skip had originally been stationed at Duns industrial estate where it was used for discarded household items, before being transported to Galashiels to be processed.

After making the unexpected discovery, Willie took the kittens in overnight to keep them safe and warm before arranging for the Scottish SPCA in Edinburgh to pick them up and nurse them back to health.

His fury find stayed on Willie’s mind, though, and he kept in touch with carers at the animal welfare charity to check how the litter was getting on following their fateful encounter.

And now he has been reunited with one of the litter for good, after applying to adopt the kitten

Willie said: “You see some interesting things as part of the job, but I never expected to find a litter of kittens like that hiding within the rubbish.

"They must be some brave kittens, considering the journey they had been on that day. It was a miracle they were unharmed, all things considered.

“I was really glad I found them that day in enough time to be able to save them.

"The discovery was the talk of the staff for weeks, and a few people mentioned they might try and adopt one of the litter.

“I kept in touch regularly with the Scottish SPCA after handing them over to keep up to date with their progress and see how they were doing.

"I must admit I grew quite attached to them in the brief time I spent with them and felt compelled to adopt one into my family.”

Scottish SPCA Chief Inspector, Sarah Gregory, said: “We’re delighted to hear that Tango has been adopted by his rescuer, Willie.

“It’s always fantastic when stories like this have happy endings and the animals go on to loving forever homes.