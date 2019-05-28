John’s marathon effort raised £5k for Marie Curie Nurses

Borders MP John Lamont presented a cheque to Marie Curie Scotland for £5000 - money he raised by running the London Marathon.

Mr Lamont said: “Thank you to everyone in the Borders who has supported Marie Curie over the past few weeks. I am delighted to have reached my fundraising target and know the money will make a real difference for people with terminal illnesses in the Borders and their families.

“Marie Curie nurses provide the end of life care we all want for our loved ones and this money will be used to allow people to spend their final days surrounded by familiar faces and familiar things at home.”

The cheque was presented to Maureen Stevenson, South of Scotland fundraising manager, who said: “Huge thanks to John for choosing to support Marie Curie by running in the London Marathon. The money will make sure people living with a terminal condition and their families are cared for and supported throughout their illness. We really appreciate John’s ongoing help and support.”

The money raised will pay for 250 hours of ‘at home’ care in the Borders.