Jim Clark Rally date for 2019 has been set

The Jim Clark Rally is back under starters orders and takes to the roads of Berwickshire on November 8-9, 2019.

It’s return comes after a four-year halt to the closed roads event following the death of three spectators at one of the stages near Swinton in 2014. Since then there has been a fatal accident inquiry, plus an official inquiry into the circumstances, resulting in the Scottish Government introducing new safety legislation earlier this year.

Organisers of the Jim Clark Rally have now revealed their plans to revive the event that brings thousands of people to the area for a weekend of motorsport.

A statement issued by the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club said: “Originally the organisers sought to run this year’s event on their previous end-of-May date, but, having checked with the ‘Motorsport UK’ competition calendar, this clashes with other events around the UK in this very busy season.

“However, in a bid to get back on the road, the organisers have opted for an end-of-season date which would cause the least interference to a very busy motor sporting calendar.

“Following discussions with Scottish Borders Council and Police Scotland the new dates have been confirmed as November 8 and 9, 2019.

“Many people have worked tirelessly to ensure that the sport can return to ‘closed roads’ and following a recent public consultation process, support for this type of event proved overwhelming.

“This could not have been achieved without the unstinting support of the sport’s governing body, Motorsport UK, and the Scottish Parliament’s supportive and encouraging team in Transport Scotland.

“Throughout this process Scottish Borders Council and Police Scotland have worked with the Jim Clark Rally organising team to ensure that the rally would be ready to run once the legislation process had been completed.

“To that end, a number of options with regard to route and timetable have been evolving and once final plans have been completed, more details will be revealed.”