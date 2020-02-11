Jim Clark Lotus 38 to be displayed at motorsport museum in Duns

Ahead of the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum opening on March 1 for the spring and summer visitor season, two RAC Historic Award Winners have confirmed plans to collaborate in the future.

Jim Clark’s stunning 1967 Lotus Type 38/7 Indianapolis race car, owned and restored by Nick Fennell and Classic Team Lotus, has been confirmed for display in the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum.

Both the Lotus Type 38 and Jim Clark Motorsport Museum were winners at the inaugural RAC Historic Awards last November in the categories for ‘Restoration’ and ‘Collections’.

Whilst no date has been specified, plans are being explored for the Lotus Type 38 to be displayed possibly in 2021 or 2022.

The collaboration confirms the excitement and interest generated by the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns, Scottish Borders.

Jim Clark was famous for winning two Formula One World Championships in 1963 and 1965 and the Indianapolis 500 in the same year.

He remains the only racing driver to win both titles in the same year. Only eight Lotus 38’s were ever built, designed by Colin Chapman and Len Terry with Lotus, it was the first rear-engine race car to win and revolutionised the Indy 500.

Commenting at the time of the award the RAC Historic Award judges referenced ‘the remarkable attention to detail and quest to return the Lotus Type 38/7 to 1967 Indy 500 specification.

The dedication to finding original parts to return the car to the correct asymmetric suspension, two speed ZF transmission and accurate livery is truly inspirational.’

In 2016 the Lotus Type 38/7 was acquired from Japan by Nick Fennell.

The 38/7 was outstandingly original but in overall poor condition.

Nick Fennell had the car fully restored to exactly to the 1967 specification with the objective of celebrating and preserving the race car for Jim Clark and Team Lotus history.

In addition to exhibiting the Lotus Type 38 in the future, Nick Fennell confirmed a significant donation to The Jim Clark Trust charity which helps fund and operate the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and Live Borders.

The Trust, run by relatives of the Clark Family, is dedicated to celebrating the story of Jim Clark and activities focused on heritage and education to inspire future generations.

Commenting on the Lotus Type 38 and donation, chair of The Jim Clark Trust, Ben Smith said: “We are extremely grateful to Nick who has been a great supporter of the Trust and plans for new museum in recent years.

“The Lotus Type 38, first unveiled at last years’ Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019 in its red and white livery, is truly stunning and beautifully restored.

“We are delighted to explore exciting plans to display this historic race car in the new museum and perhaps combine with any Indy 500 exhibition.

“We would like to sincerely thank Nick for his support and generosity, helping to promote the legacy and inspiration of Jim Clark.”

Commenting on the collaboration and support, Nick Fennell said: “I am thrilled to again be working with The Jim Clark Trust. The Jim Clark legacy is strong thanks to the tireless efforts of the Trust. I support them wholeheartedly.”