How the mysterious Macbeth curse manifested itself upon the Duns Players

William Shakespeare’s greatest drama Macbeth, known as the ‘Scottish Play’, will be performed from October 30 to November 2 at Volunteer Hall in Duns.

Here, director Peter Lerpiniere shares the reasons behind choosing Macbeth, and why locals should come and see the Duns Players performance.

Have the Duns Players performed Shakespeare before?

Duns Players have never performed Shakespeare before, we’ve done light-hearted romance, comedy, tragedy and gritty drama, we’ve performed plays by authors old and very new. Quite what Shakespeare did to deserve our attention I’m not sure, but we decided it was his turn.

Why Macbeth?

Oh, lots of reasons really. We always read a few plays over the course of the year to get a feel for what will work on stage in Duns. We looked at Blue Remembered Hills, Twelve Angry Men and of Shakespeare we tried Coriolanus for example – but that was too long and dry at least on the page. Macbeth sizzled. There’s a reason why it’s his most performed work, it is brilliant.

There is also the fact that many of us studied it at school – but Shakespeare isn’t just meant to be studied, his work was written to be performed. It really comes to life on the stage.

Macbeth is on many school’s curriculum. For any pupils studying it I would recommend they see it live it makes much more sense.

But truth be told, the main reason is I love it. It’s brilliant and bloody and breath-taking.

It has a large cast. How difficult is it to find the actors in Duns and district?

Well depending on how you cast it there are more than 40 speaking roles in Macbeth, we do not have 40 actors, but we do have 26! There is plenty opportunity to double-up and several people are doing so!

Macbeth the play is cursed, supposedly, and is referred to as the Scottish Play by performers to void any unfortunate happenings.

Yes with good reason, there have been two recent incidents: one of the Duns Players fell off a ladder and fractured a vertebrae in his neck – he could have broken his neck; another, on a walking holiday, fell down a mountain shattering both wrists, one wrist requiring a four hour operation.

He also cut his leg to the bone requiring a serious number of stitches. He has asked that his major role be changed to that of a wounded soldier. What a trouper!

I understand that some of the cast attended workshops on understanding the language that Shakespeare uses and performing Shakespeare? Did you attend them, and have you used what you learnt?

Oh yes, we have had a couple of workshops.

We are lucky enough to have access to a former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company who came and worked with us on the language, the intonation and the rhythm. I think we all learned a great deal and it has added to the joy of the play.

We also brought in Janet Lawson, from Stage Fight Scotland. If people are going to wield swords, they need to know what they are doing.

She worked Macbeth and Macduff so hard I think they lost pounds, but they loved it and it was a privilege to work with her.

Why should the people come and see the Duns Players performance of Macbeth?

I suppose that question could be applied to any play we perform however there’s a reason why Shakespeare is still being performed 400 years after he died – his plays are timeless. That’s just a reason to see Shakespeare though.

The reason to come and see Duns Players performance of Macbeth is that we have shown you Fawlty Towers, Calendar Girls, Steptoe and Son, Blythe Spirit, The Importance of Being Ernest, Gagarin Way, I’m No’ A Billy He’s a Tim and many others besides... we’ve made a pretty decent fist of most of those but this time, prepare for something Bloody, Bold and Beautiful. We hope to make you proud.

What do you hope they will take away?

I hope they come away invigorated, enlivened and enchanted. It’s one of my favourite plays, I hope we can make it one of yours.