Homes plan for former Duns school

The former Duns Primary School.

A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the conversion of a much-loved former Victorian-era school building at Duns into four new homes.

Duns Primary School at Langtongate closed in 2017 after almost 130 years of educational service.

The purpose-built school had opened in 1880. Until that time the children of Duns had been educated in the Parish Church Hall.

Now Edinburgh-based Crammond Property Ltd has acquired the school buildings and land to the south and aims to convert it into “four high quality dwellings”.

A spokesperson for the applicant said the aim was to retain many of the building’s original features.

The spokesperson added: “It is of classic construction, reflecting the spirit of the times with regard to the education of children in Scotland.

“Proportions are typically Victorian in relation to gable widths, heights and roof pitches with adherence to symmetry evident throughout the plan and elevational treatments. The end result is a particularly pleasing building worthy of renovation/restoration.

“The proposed conversion will give new life to a now redundant building whilst adding high quality houses to the local area.

“The building does have many of the original architectural features which will be retained and or/recycled in the new development. These include doors, windows and joinery finishes.

“The school building is much loved by the local community as testified by the numerous passers-by who stopped to share stories about the school and their own memories of their time there.”