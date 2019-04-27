Holiday park defibrillators

Life-saving defibrillator machines are being installed at five Verdant Leisure group leisure parks including Scoutscroft and Coldingham Bay next month.

Defibrillator machines, that are easily used by members of the public, have already been fitted at Pease Bay, Thurston Manor, Heather View and Kingfisher Leisure Parks and the wider installation of the machines across the Verdant Leisure’ holiday parks comes after an incident at Pease Bay Leisure park last year when a member of staff, Kara, used a defibrillator machine to help save a guest’s life.

Verdant Leisure’s commercial director, Bev Dixon, said: “Our guests’ health and safety is a priority for all of us at Verdant Leisure. We champion our staff’s attitude to health and safety and always recognise their efforts. Everyone was so proud of Kara when she helped save a guest’s life.

“We hope to never have to use the defibrillator machines, but should the situation occur we can deal with it in an efficient and safe manner.”