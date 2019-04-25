High hopes that dolphins will continue to delight visitors to Berwick

A boat trip operator is confident that dolphins will return to Berwick in big numbers this summer.

Their regular appearance last year ensured excellent business for Berwick Boat Trips, operated by David and Pam Thompson, and they are hopeful of a repeat.

“I’m sure they’ll be there again,” said David. “They never really go away but we obviously get more sightings in the summer months.

“At the mouth of the river and with a good food source to bring up their young, they are getting all they need, so their numbers are going up. They are definitely up on from what they were four or five years ago.

“Last year was probably the busiest we’ve had since we started the trips three years ago and we see no reason why they shouldn’t be here again.”

They are thought to be part of the well-established Moray Firth pod which has helped to put that area on the map for dolphin spotting.

Pam said: They’ve been good news for us but also for the town and its shops and cafés in terms of bringing more visitors in and perhaps getting them to stay an extra day.

“We don’t advertise dolphin trips though. If you see them it’s a bonus – it’s not something we can guarantee.

“There is lots of other wildlife you might see. You might see a salmon jumping or a seal or otter having its dinner. It’s all about being in the right place at the right time.”