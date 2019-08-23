Here’s where you can see the 2019 Hizzy Memorial Run

The 17th annual Hizzy Memorial Run takes place on Borders roads this Sunday (August 25).

Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride its 135-mile route in honour of former superbike champion Steve ‘Hizzy’ Hislop.

Hislop died in a helicopter accident near Teviothead in 2003 aged 41, and the annual fundraising event is staged to keep his memory alive.

This year’s route starts in Denholm at 10am and takes in Cleikimin, Kelso, Coldstream, Duns and Gifford before stopping for lunch at Carfraemill.

The riders then head to Heriot, Innerleithen, Selkirk and Hawick before returning to Denholm Green around 3.10pm.

Money raised this year will go to FirstLight Trust and New Horizons Borders.

This year’s event marks the 30th anniversary of Hislop becoming the first rider to lap at over 120mph at the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy races.