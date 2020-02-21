Help make the Eyemouth Art Trail a trailblazer on the Berwickshire Coast!

From a wind vane, a tapestry and vennels to Bellany Artwork and Red Bridge Mosaic – Eyemouth’s Art Trail is filled to the brim with hidden gems.

And now a new project is underway encouraging photographers of all abilities to capture the town’s hidden gems, enchantments and secret treasures.

The Eyemouth Art Trail encourages people to discover the beauty and mysteries of the town.

Explore the sculpture, decorative Follies, beautiful touching monuments, architecture, engravings, paintings, decorative details and wonderful views.

David Windram runs a landscape design and construction company Spacial Integrity Landscapes and heads the committee of proactive and dedicated volunteers.

He said: “The point of the project is to help promote the Eyemouth Art Trail on a bigger scale.

“The photography competition is one of many events that will be running over the coming years – all working towards promoting the Art Trail and Eyemouth itself.

“We’ve received a fantastic response to get behind the project, it’s actually refreshing to see such a positive result and to see so many people get on board.

“There’s obviously a massive tourism element to the Eyemouth Trail, but there is also vital health and fitness benefits as well.”

Although entries have been received from professional photographers already, David is keen to point out that you don’t have to have a lot of experience or expensive equipment to take part.

“It’s open to everyone regardless of age or ability,” he said.

“Most children these days have a camera phone so it’s easy to take part in the project.

“You can add to the success of the Eyemouth Art Trail through a variety of opportunities as well as providing your advice and support to this fantastic local project.

“Take your own photos of each enchantment and secret gem on the trail. Get creative!”

David has played a key role in getting the art trail off the ground.

“I was born and bred in Eyemouth,” he said. “The aim was to create a shining example towards creating a legacy of community pride and action to improve people’s lives.

“And for people to have a bit more of a reflective attitude towards Eyemouth; to sit back and be a bit more observant.

“I know that some people hold a rather negative view of Eyemouth. It’s much more than that. It’s a great place that should be appreciated.

“I hope the trail encourages people to look and through looking discover the beauty and mysteries that Eyemouth has to offer.”

A map of key installations can be found on the Eyemouth Art Trail Facebook page within the album ‘Eyemouth Art Trail info and map’.

The challenge is to get an image of each installation – can you find them all?

For further information on how to take part and to view photographs of the art installations, visit the Eyemouth Art Trail Facebook page

The art trail is currently building links with local community organisations and businesses.

If you can assist in any way with advice and support please get in touch. Call Dave on 07544 848 559.