Heartwarming effort funds life-saving portable defibrillator for Border Search and Rescue

Border Search and Rescue Unit has been presented with a life-saving portable defibrillator, small enough to drop into a rucksack pocket but packing sufficient punch to save the life of a hypothermic casualty in the hills.

The team already has a defib in each of its three vehicles, but these are hefty units, unsuited to mountain use and seldom taken on to the hill unless specifically requested by the first-on-scene, leading to a potentially life-threatening delay in their use.

The new super-lightweight unit was gifted to BSARU by Cornhill Village Shop, just across the Tweed from the team’s HQ. Team leader Bob McKeand was effusive in his thanks.

He said: “The girls in the shop are phenomenal fundraisers. They have a real genius for it, and the £2500 they raised for us with a combination of bingo nights, a charity cafe at the Kelso Races and raffles is just the latest in a long line of eye-popping donations to local causes.

“The extraordinary potential of the new defib was brought home to us just three days before Christmas, when a deeply hypothermic casualty went into cardiac arrest when we were loading him on to a stretcher, requiring recussitation. Luckily on that occasion we were close to the vehicles and a larger defib unit was on hand.

“Had that scenario been just a couple of miles away from vehicular access, the casualty’s chances of survival would have been pretty slim. The portability of the new machine will add hugely to our effectiveness in hill-based callouts. On behalf of the whole team, I would like to express enormous thanks for their incredibly generous gift.

“The ladies from the shop, led by Lynda and Julie, really have a golden touch when it comes to charitable fundraising. A word of warning, though.

“Don’t ever take them on in a game of rounders. They cheat like you wouldn’t believe!”