Haylodge Hospital in Peebles is currently closed to admissions as a precaution due to a number of patients experiencing gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms.

Routine visiting is strongly discouraged at this time, and relatives and carers are asked to carefully consider their visits to the hospital.

The general advice is to stay away from any hospital ward if you or anyone in your family has experienced symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the past 48 hours.