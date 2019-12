At the Ex Coldstreamer’s coffee morning held on Saturday, the 2020 right hand man was announced.

Harry Shepherd and will join Chistopher Lyons and Jonathan Wallis as the representitives for Coldstream when installed in office in April 2020.

Harry follows in his family’s footsteps as his uncles were also Coldstreamers - Michael Shepherd (1986) Martin Law (1981) and Iain Dickson (1987).