A man will stand trial next year on a charge of struggling violently with a woman and brandishing a hammer.

Graeme Meins, 25, of Queens Road in Eyemouth, denies committing that offence in Chirnside on August 20.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of careless driving by going at excessive speed for the conditions and joining a road without stopping when it was not safe to do so.

A trial date has been fixed for January 9 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court with an intermediate hearing on December 9.